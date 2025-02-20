West Ham United Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has a quartet of unavailable players for the London derby at Arsenal on Saturday. Three of them: Crysencio Summerville, Vladimir Coufal and Niclas Fullkrug, have hamstring/thigh problems.

We start with Crysencio, whose timeline is for return has now been delayed. We won’t see him again until April.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 22, 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Form: Arsenal WDWWW West Ham WLDLL

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 53 pts West Ham 16th, 27 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 77% West Ham United win 8% Draw 15%

West Ham United Team News

“Summerville has had a setback, so we’re looking after the international break for him,” Potter said. “He just felt something, which is disappointing.”

With Fullkrug, the timeline for return remains indefinite; ditto for Coufal, who is battling a hamstring strain.

The fourth and final absentee is Michail Antonio, who is of course, done for the season. So with that in mind, let’s get to the first team prediction.

Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta

