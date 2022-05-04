West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham head to Germany in the biggest match in quite some time for the East London club as they contest a Europa League semi-final. They head to Frankfurt, specifically to take on Eintracht Frankfurt, Die Adler, hoping to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit.
The Hammers are in real danger of ending a spectacular campaign with nothing to show for it. After spending the back half of the 2021 calendar year in the top four, expectations were high for the Irons. Unfortunately, a center-back crisis, a small squad, and some poor form have seen that all derailed in the last couple of months.
Even a place in the Europa Conference League isn’t assured, with Wolverhampton breathing down their neck in the league. So this match takes on huge significance for David Moyes’ men. It is a real all-or-nothing fixture in Germany.
Win and they have a genuine chance of appearing in the UEFA Champions League next season. A defeat and the likely best-case scenario is a 2022/23 Europa Conference league campaign.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham
When is it? Thursday, May 5th, 2022 8 PM PM UK Time.
Where is it? Deutsche Bank park, Frankfurt
Who’s in form? Eintracht Frankfurt (WLDWL) West Ham (WDLLL)
What are the odds? Eintracht Frankfurt (+155) West Ham (+175) Draw (+250)
Team News
The injury situation at West Ham is slowly getting better. Although they lost Ben Johnson to a thigh strain in the build-up to the Premier League clash against Arsenal this past weekend. I think the young defender is highly unlikely to appear in Germany. It will devastate Johnson to miss a match of such magnitude after a strong debut campaign for the club.
Angelo Ogbonna is the only other injury concern for the Hammers. The Italian central defender had surgery following an ACL injury back in November of last year. We do not expect him back until after the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year.
Tomas Soucek & Michail Antonio both got well-needed rests against Arsenal. They will be raring to go for this match.
Craig Dawson also missed the Arsenal match through suspension, so he will be in peak condition as well.
Starting XI Prediction
Alphonse Areola would feel hard done by if he doesn’t start between the sticks for the Hammers in this match. He has been ever-present for West Ham in the Europa League and I expect that to continue.
The defense will have a bit more of a familiar look to it than it has recently. Craig Dawson will return to the starting XI after serving his Premier League suspension. David Moyes will partner Dawson with Kurt Zouma at center-back.
Vladimir Coufal will start at right-back with Ben Johnson missing out with the aforementioned injury.
Set-piece specialist Aaron Cresswell starts at left-back.
Tomas Soucek returns to the starting eleven to rekindle his partnership with Declan Rice. Anyone who reads my West Ham previews knows I am a big fan of these two. Manuel Lanzini starts in a more advanced central midfield role.
Jarrod Bowen will start on the right side of the attacking triumvirate. On the opposite flank, Said Benrahma starts. Tireless number nine Michail Antonio will start as the traditional number nine.
Stuey Predicts
This match will be electric. If West Ham gets the first goal, it will be game on. And I expect them to. As I said before, I have a feeling about West Ham in this competition.
I think they are going all the way. West Ham 3-1 (AET)
