The final weekend for summer preseason friendlies is here as the clubs all across Europe will kick off their seasons the following weekend. One of the exhibition matches flying under the radar this weekend is West Ham United’s visit to Bayer Leverkusen.

Here is everything you need to know for this clash between sides from the English Premier League and German Bundesliga. Without further ado, let’s preview.

Club Friendly FYIs

West Ham United vs Bayer Leverkusen

Kickoff: Saturday Aug. 5, 12:30pm BST, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Watch: ESPN+

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with the German side, who have a trio of injury absentees: Sardar Azmoun (calf), Patrick Schick (groin) and Piero Hincapie (broken foot). Elsewhere Robert Andrich is a doubt, due to a broken foot.

This match should provide a chance for fans to see new signing Granit Xhaka in action. The Swiss midfielder moved on from Arsenal once they signed Declan Rice from West Ham, so speaking of…

Lucas Paqueta (shoulder) is the only injury concern for the Irons.

Otherwise manager David Moyes has a fully fit squad to select from.

Starting XI Predictions

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-3)

Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Adli, Wirtz, Hofmann

West Ham United (4-2-3-1)

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Downes; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Ings

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories