We’re into the cream of the crop right now in the European competitions. Through to the semifinal rounds of the three comps, just 12 teams remain, only two from England.

What’s interesting is who one of those two teams are. It is expected that the top of the table side/reigning champions (Manchester City) would still be alive and kicking at this point. What’s surprising though is who the other team is, the 15th place side, in West Ham.

West Ham United vs AZ Alkmaar FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs May 11, 8pm, London Stadium

Competition: UECL Semifinal, Leg 1/2

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: AZ are unbeaten in their last 25 UEFA games in Alkmaar (W17 D8)

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at what the first team should, could or might be when David Moyes leads his Hammers squad into action against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

Fresh off a very surprising win over fourth place (at least for now) Manchester United, the Irons should be brimming with confidence right now.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs AZ Alkmaar

Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paquetá, Benrahma; Antonio

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories