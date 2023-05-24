It’s a good bad season for West Ham United. Or maybe it’s a bad good season. Next month the Hammers can end their European trophy drought, of 57 years, and that’s a good thing. Even if they have to do it via UEFA Europa Conference League. Also, for the Hammers to have spend much of the year in the relegation conversation, while having a summer net spend of -€172.4m, speaks of volumes of their transfer business.

They obviously made some bad signings, as their ROI from the €194m they threw down was rather poor.

Championship Sunday FYIs

West Ham United at Leicester City

Kickoff: Sun May 28, 4:30pm, King Power Stadium

PL Form: West Ham United WLWWW Leicester City DLLDD

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: Leicester 18th, 31 pts West Ham United 14th, 40 pts

Google Result Probability: West Ham United 27% Draw 25% Leicester 48%

With an eye on the cup final in early June, look for David Moyes to do some squad rotation here. Not a totally weakened side, but some starters take a rest. And possibly a short league fixture farewell cameo for Declan Rice off the bench? A move to Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United potentially awaits.

West Ham United Starting XI at Leicester City

Arreola; Johnson, Coufal, Zouma, Cresswell; Fornals, Downes, Lanzini; Bowen, Benrahma, Ings

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories