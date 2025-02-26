One game does not a new manager bounce make, but Graham Potter still has to be feeling pretty good about the big upset win this past weekend. Besting the second place team, at their ground, is always a big deal when you’re down in the lower end of the table like West Ham currently is. Now, with relegation fodder Leicester City coming to town, the Irons have to be feeling confident about achieving back to back wins.

Which is something substantial, considering they lost three of their past four.

West Ham United at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Feb. 27, 2025, 8:15pm UK, London Stadium, UK

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Leicester City 19% Draw 23% West Ham 58%

PL Position, Form Guide: Leicester City 19th, 17 pts, LWLLL West Ham, 16th, 30 pts LDLLW

Perhaps Potter has found the winning hand to play right now?

With that mind, we predict a team that is very similar to the one we saw triumph at the Emirates Stadium.

We stick with that 5-3-2 formation.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell, Evan Ferguson, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

