West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

West Ham United travels to Everton FC for a 15th versus 16th clash that, when we put it that way, makes us wonder why it is even possibly worth being previewed. Neither side is in a relegation scrap, nor in contention for Europe. But hey, it’s football, right? And these are two big money clubs with a huge worldwide following and lots of brand name players.

So let’s get after it here, focusing from a Hammers perspective.

West Ham United at Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 15, 2025, at 3pm Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Everton FC 45% Draw 29% West Ham 26%

PL Position, Form Guide: Everton FC 15th, 25 pts, DDLDD West Ham, 16th, 33 pts, WLLLD

It sounds like Lucas Paqueta and Vladimir Coufal could both be back ahead of this one, getting a match in before the international break.

“Lucas (Paqueta) has trained this week, as has Coufal,” Irons boss Graham Potter said on Friday.

“Obviously, we’ve got a few more days to go until the game, but if they react well, we’ve got a chance they’ll be involved in the game.”

In the same media session, Potter gave an update on Niclas Fullkrug, who still on track to return after the internationals.

“Niclas has trained with the team,” he said. “It’s still early in terms of his involvement but it’s positive signs… and now it’s a case of building him up.”

Crysencio Summerville should likely return around the same time.

West Ham Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell, Evan Ferguson, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen

