The 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League is probably the best chance that West Ham United will have, for awhile, to win a trophy. It looks like their best overall player, English midfielder Declan Rice, will almost certainly be moving on. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the many clubs that will be keen to acquire him.

Other star players could follow Rice out the door, and that would leave the east London club with the tricky proposition of trying to replace all of them. With the summer transfer window exodus looming, manager David Moyes must close the deal here in the UECL.

West Ham United vs AZ Alkmaar FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs May 18, 8pm, AFAS Stadion

Competition: UECL Semifinal, Leg 2/2, WHUFC leads 2-1 on aggregate

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: AZ are unbeaten in their last 25 UEFA games in Alkmaar (W17 D8)

He brought the Hammers oh so close towards potential European glory in the Europa League, but fell short and alas, the silverware drought persists.

AZ Alkmaar are very and I mean very, tough at home, so they will need to be put the best possible squad on the pitch, and everyone needs to bring their A game.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at AZ Alkmaar

Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paquetá, Benrahma; Antonio

