West Ham Team News vs KRC Genk (UEL): Full Squad Available

The Hammers head to Belgium in the Europa League off the back of some sensational Premier League form that has seen them cement a place in the Top 4. Their Europa League form has been sensational too, as they sit pretty undefeated at the top of their group.
They travel to the Cristal Arena to face KRC Genk full of confidence after dispatching them 3-0 in London just a couple of weeks ago on matchday 3. They have really found a penchant for goal this season, but disregard their defense at your own peril. The Irons have only conceded 1 goal in their last five fixtures.
Let’s have a look at the team news for the East London club as they head into a Europa League clash where a victory would secure their safe passage to the knockout rounds.
KRC Genk vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 6.45 PM GMT, 4 November, Thursday
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WWWWW) KRC Genk (LLWWW)
With the return of Vladimir Coufal, Alex Kral, and Ryan Fredericks – the Hammers have a full squad to pick from for this matchup. Thomas Soucek spoke to the media ahead of a busy week for the Hammers and spoke about Coufal specifically.
“Cuf (Vladimír Coufal) played his first match after an injury against Tottenham, he ran for the last eight minutes, he seems to be fine, which is very important. It is very difficult for any player when he cannot get on and help the team. I’m also glad that he came back, and I believe that he will get back to his former form in a few days. Fortunately, his injury was not long enough to affect him physically or in his head. He is also ready to play for West Ham and the Czech national team”
With his return, along with the returns of Alex Kral and Ryan Fredericks, giving coach David Moyes a full complement of players to choose from, expect a heavily rotated side against the Belgian side.
