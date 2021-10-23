West Ham Team News vs Tottenham: Coufal Injury Blow

West Ham returns to Premier League action after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Genk in the Europa League. It was a routine victory and David Moyes’ men will hope to take that winning feeling into their Premier League clash with Tottenham.
West Ham had a decent record against Spurs last season. They were undefeated in this London derby, winning this same fixture 2-1 last year.
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 24 October Sunday
Team News: West Ham Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Tottenham Hotspur
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WWLWW) Tottenham (LWWWL)
Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma have created 17 chances for each other this season, more than any other combination in the league. The Hammers will be hoping these two can create some goals in this one.
In a huge blow for the Hammers, Vladimir Coufal will now not return to first-team action until at least Halloween after a flare-up of his groin injury in training in the build-up to the Europa League victory over Genk.
On the other side of the coin, Ryan Fredericks should continue his return from his own groin injury. After coming off of the bench vs Genk – he should be expected to play 60-70 minutes in a starting position against Tottenham. Besides the Coufal issue, the Hammers have a full roster to choose from this week.
Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma will return from their mid-week rest. As will Lukasz Fabianski and the regular centre-half pairing of Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.
This matchup is a huge 6 pointer and victory for the Irons could put some real space between them and their London rivals.
