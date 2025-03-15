Today will see West Ham United visit Everton FC for Saturday Premier League fixture. The two sides will face each other again in Chicago, as part of the Premier League Summer Series exhibition. In advance of this friendly, former striker and current team Ambassador Marlon Harewood was here on site in the second city.

It’s 137 days until West Ham faces Everton at Soldier Field on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Chicago takeover with Lou Malnati’s 🍕⚒️ 137 days until our Premier League Summer Series match against Everton… pic.twitter.com/DEEHYZQKaG — West Ham United US (@WestHam_US) March 14, 2025

West Ham United at Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 15, 2025, at 3pm Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go here

Google Result Probability: Everton FC 45% Draw 29% West Ham 26%

PL Position, Form Guide: Everton FC 15th, 25 pts, DDLDD West Ham, 16th, 33 pts, WLLLD

Thank you @Mazer_9 for stopping by! Interview coming out on Monday. pic.twitter.com/O00E4NqOju — Pitch Picks (@PitchPickss) March 14, 2025

Therefore Harewood, along with team mascot Hammerhead, were in Chicago to promote the match, and part of the promotion included handing out exactly 137 pizzas. Because remember kids, the absolute best pizza in the entire United States of America comes from right here in the Windy City.

The WHUFC Ambassador and mascot also made the rounds on a few local talk shows, in order to promote the game.

Hammerhead and @Mazer_9 having themselves a time in Chicago ahead of tomorrow’s watch party with the @ChicagoHammers ⚒️🤌 pic.twitter.com/7Myj8koW4o — West Ham United US (@WestHam_US) March 14, 2025

The club also took in a Chicago Bulls game and staged a watch party on Saturday morning at local soccer/football themed pub A.J. Hudson’s in the North Center neighborhood of the city.

