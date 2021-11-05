West Ham Team News vs Liverpool: Full Squad Available

The high-flying Hammers host a rampaging Liverpool side in the final fixture of the upcoming game week. This could just be the best match of this specific round. A victory over the Reds will see West Ham enter the international break in third place; rarified air for the Hammers. The Liverpool side they face has beaten them in four of their last five at their home, in Premier League competition.
The Hammers are also striving to win 3 in a row at the Olympic Stadium for the first time ever. Their form has been incredible, as this calendar year has seen them accrue the third most points in the Premier League, trailing only European Champions Chelsea and Premier League champions Manchester City.
West Ham vs Liverpool FYIs:
Kick-off time: 4.30 PM GMT, 7 November Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WWWWD) Liverpool (WWWDW)
With all that in mind – let’s see how the medical room is looking at West Ham.
Incredibly, as we head into the November international break, West Ham does not have a single injury worry and David Moyes will have his full complement of 25 first-team players to call on for the huge match with Liverpool.
Speaking before his sides Europa League match against KRC Genk, the Scottish gaffer highlighted the importance of using the full squad and managing not only players’ minutes, but the expectations when it comes to first-team football.
“As we’ve done in the previous games, we’ve mixed the players around a little bit. I’d like to get it done [qualification] if I can tomorrow but I’d never take that for granted because we’ll have a tough game, no doubt about that. I also have to be mindful that we’ve played a lot of games – we had Manchester City last midweek and then had to go to Aston Villa on Sunday. I’m managing the players as best as I can and I’m not playing everybody in every game because once we get through this period, there’s another tough period in December. We’ve got a couple of knocks and niggles behind the scenes which we’ll have to manage. Not serious, but just the odd one..”
Remaining injury-free can be a huge bonus in the Premier League, especially when you are competing for European places. If the Irons can continue to keep players out of the treatment room, perhaps they can dare to dream of a top 4 finish.
