West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC

After a two-week hiatus, Premier League action is back. The most exciting league in the world returns, with a midweek round of fixtures. Our focus is the clash at the Olympic Stadium between the faltering West Ham United and a Watford side under (yet another) new manager in the dugout.
If the Hammers still harbor top-four ambitions, then three points are non-negotiable for David Moyes’ men. After a tremendous start to the 2021/22 campaign that saw them fly as high as the third position, the Irons are well and truly back with the rest of the pack chasing the fourth position currently.
It was anything but smooth sailing for West Ham in the FA Cup 4th round.
The East Londoners had to dig deep to defeat National League North opposition in Kidderminster Harriers.
A late equalizer from substitute Declan Rice sent the game to extra-time before Jarrod Bowen left it as late as you could in extra time to secure safe passage to the fifth round.
West Ham vs Watford FYIs
When is it: Kick-off time: Tuesday 8th February, 7.45 PM
Where is it: Olympic Stadium, London
Who’s in form: West Ham (WWLLW) Watford (LLDLD)
What are the odds: West Ham (-255) Draw(+400) Watford (+700)
Here is where I dust off the old crystal ball to predict who will start for the Hammers come kick-off time against Watford.
Pole in the goal Lukasz Fabianski is due to return to first-team action after suffering from COVID in recent weeks. He will be a welcome return for Moyes’ men.
I have been a wholehearted supporter of backup goalie Alphonse Areola this season, but the Frenchman has failed to grasp his opportunity at first-team action with some poor displays in the goal.
The defense will be as close to full strength as currently possible for the Londoners.
Czech right back Vlad Coufal will start with Aaron Cresswell starting at left-back. Cresswell will hope that the back injuries that hampered the back end of 2021 are well and truly behind him now. Kurt Zouma will start at center back if fit.
As mentioned in the team news piece, that is a big if right now. Craig Dawson will partner him in the defense’s heart.
World-class defensive midfield pivot Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will partner up at the base of midfield. Management will charge them with shielding the defense and catalyzing the attacks. Pablo Fornals will be the most attacking part of the midfield ahead of them.
Michail Antonio returns to be the focal point of attack, with Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen playing either side of him.
This attack proved tremendously successful in the first half of the season, so David Moyes and his staff will hope for more of the same as they head into the back end of the 2021/22 season.
I am predicting somewhat of an upset here. Watford will benefit from a new manager bounce and pounce on a vulnerable West Ham side to steal a vital three points away from home.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Co-host of the 'After Extra Time' podcast and football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter
