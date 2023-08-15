West Ham Transfer Talk: James Ward-Prowse, Harry Maguire

West Ham United took a real long time to get involved in doing any buying this summer transfer window, but once they checked in, they really started to get going. James Ward-Prowse officially became their second summer signing today, and they’re moving on trying to make Harry Maguire their third.

Now that the Hammers are spending that money they got from Arsenal in exchange for Declan Rice, we have more to talk about. Let’s do the rundown.

West Ham have strengthened their midfield after completing the second signing in the position group. They spent £30m on English international James Ward-Prowse of Southampton.

The set piece specialist has 17 Premier League free kick goals to his name, and that is just shy of David Beckham’s career record. And now he gets to stay in the Prem while Southampton are relegated to the second tier.

Shifting to Maguire, even though he agreed personal terms to join the Hammers, he’s still a United player. He was even the squad today, as an unused substitute, in the 1-0 win over Wolves.

What’s the hold up?

Money of course, as anyone would expect, but it’s not about the transfer fee. Slab Head is on a massive contract at United, and his sky high salary would/will diminish substantially if/when he makes the move to East London.

He and his agent are looking for United to make up the difference with a big, lump sum payment.

The situation got worse with his receiving a salary bump from United having qualified for Champions League.

According to The Guardian:

“the lack of clarity has led to concern at West Ham that Maguire is stalling and unsure over the move. They do not want to wait much longer and are assessing other targets. There is also a feeling within the recruitment department that West Ham could do with a quicker centre-back.”

Maybe the Irons do move on from the embattled English international? If so, will United find another suitor?

