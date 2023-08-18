West Ham Team News vs Chelsea: Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Maguire

As West Ham United prepare to host Chelsea FC on Sunday, they have a fully fit squad. Thus, the Team News for this week covers their flurry of activity in the transfer window, starting with James Ward-Prowse.

They signed the “free kick king” from Southampton this week, meaning his Hammers debut should come this weekend.

Chelsea at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Aug 20, 4:30pm, London Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 45% West Ham United 28% Draw 27%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United D, 1pt, 13th Chelsea FC D, 1pt, 11th

The same could be said for their first signing of the summer, Edson Alvarez. He was not deemed fit enough to feature in the season opening draw at AFC Bournemouth.

The Irons waited awhile to splash their Declan Rice sale cash this summer transfer window, but are thought to be making up for that now. They’re working on getting a couple more deals over the line before the window closes on Sept. 1.

They were set to procure expensive Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire, but the polarizing central defender decided to nix the deal because he didn’t get enough of a payout.

Now he’ll stay put and be the club’s new Phil Jones.

The East Londoners have moved on, and are now said to be pursing Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos as their top transfer targets.

