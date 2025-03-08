Ahead of the visit from Newcastle United on Monday night, West Ham United are indeed in a very weird place. They are nowhere near worried about relegation, but at the same time, a qualification slot for UEFA competition next season is likewise a world away.

I guess the rest of the season is kind of dead rubber; in one sense. Kind of hard to gauge what the effort will look like the rest of the season.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. March 10, 2025, at 8pm, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle United West Ham

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 43% Draw 27% West Ham United 30%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 44 pts, DLLWW West Ham United, 16th, 33 pts DLLWW

Fun fact, the reverse fixture between these two sides, back in November, was also on a Monday night. So with that in mind, let’s just get straight to the first team prediction, shall we?

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell, Evan Ferguson, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories