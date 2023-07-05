West Ham Targeting Tyler Adams as Declan Rice Replacement

Ready for some summer transfer window domino theory? Leeds United States of America midfield maven Tyler Adams is being courted by a handful of teams, including West Ham United.

The former RB Leipzig man and USMNT Capt. could slot in well at the London Stadium given the void the Hammers will now have with the Declan Rice departure.

It is not officially official just yet, but the Declan Rice to Arsenal transfer is just about over the line. When it’s a done deal, the transfer fee will be a new record for an English born player.

And the Irons will need to replace their captain, with Adams an option that makes perfect sense.

With Leeds being relegated, he has to leave the side, and the Yorkshire Evening Post has now confirmed that the East London club has made an approach to get him.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also reportedly among the host of clubs interested in Tyler Adams, 24.

He’s spent one season with Leeds, 2022/23, after moving over from the Bundesliga on a £20 transfer deal.

While he made his mark, in a big way, last season, a serious injury cut his campaign short. He was only able to feature a total of 26 times in 2023/24.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories