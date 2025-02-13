West Ham United manager Graham Potter provided updates on six of his injured players today, and it is a bit of a mixed bag, to say the least. Jean-Clair Todibo (unspecified muscle injury), Lucas Paqueta (pelvic area muscle problem) and Edson Alvarez (unspecified muscle injury) should all be fit to make the squad against Brentford on Saturday. However, the news surrounding Crysencio Summerville and his hamstring/thigh injury is not encouraging, as he’ll be out until April.

West Ham United vs Brentford FC

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 15, 2025, 3pm, London Stadium, UK

PL Position, Form Guide: Brentford FC 11th, 31 pts, LLDWL West Ham, 16th, 27 pts, LLLD

Google Result Probability: Brentford FC win 34% Draw 26% West Ham win 40%

West Ham United Team News

Said Potter: “We’ve had some positive news in that Paqueta and Alvarez have trained and should be available.” So keep that in mind when filling out your fantasy football team lineups for this weekend. Also Potter hinted at Todibo not being available to start, but could feature, saying: “Todibo should make the squad at least.”

Regarding Summer, Potter indicated that the summer signing “has had a setback, so we’re looking after the international break for him. He just felt something, which is disappointing.”

And obviously Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (broken leg) are out indefinitely, with Potter confirming: “[Niclas] Fullkrug and [Michail] Antonio are still away.”

