West Ham at Newcastle Team News, Starting XI Predictions

Newcastle United hosts West Ham United in a match-up of two clubs headed in opposite directions. While both clubs have been splashing the cash recently, the Irons are not seeing good ROI right now. Meanwhile the Geordies are on their way up, and getting there faster than expected.

They didn’t come to play, they came to slay, this campaign.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. Feb 4, 5:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

PL Form: West Ham WLDLL Newcastle DWDDW

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 18 pts Newcastle 3rd, 39 pts

Google Result Probability: West Ham 17% Newcastle 59% Draw 24%

Team News for Both Sides

Okay, so let’s preview this bad boy. Not much has really changed, from a team news perspective, really, for either side. The same missing players who have been absent, will be absent again.

Thus, we combined the preview material here into one. We start with the Geordies will be without the services of the following five players:

Bruno Guimaraes (suspended), Alexander Isak (head injury), Javier Manquillo (unknown reason), Matt Targett (foot), Emil Krafth (knee issue)

Meanwhile the Hammers will be sans this quartet of footballers: Kurt Zouma (hamstring), Danny Ings (knee), Gianluca Scamacca (knee problem), Maxwel Cornet (calf injury).

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides

West Ham

Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio

Time to hand new signing Anthony Gordon a first team assignment in his debut? Sure, why not!

Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Gordon, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Prediction: Newcastle 2, West Ham 1

Does that mean it is time to turn the thermostat up on David Moyes again?

