West Ham United Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

West Ham United host Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow in a clash that has massive implications in the race for top four. It’s going to be the wildest and most wide open race for the final two UCL qualification berths that we have seen in numerous years.
The Hammers and Wolves are two of a multitude of clubs that will be involved in this race, and they both can’t afford to drop points here. Both sides have already seen themselves miss out on plenty of opportunities lately.
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm, Sunday, Feb 27, London Stadium
TV: USA Network, Online Stream: via NBCSports.com
PL Position: West Ham 6th 42 pts Wolves 8th, 40 pts
PL Form Guide: West Ham DDWLL Wolves LWWLW
Google Result Probability: West Ham win 46%, Wolves win 29%, Draw 25%
Team News for Both Sides
We’ll start with the Hammers, who will be without Vladimir Coufal, who recently underwent a hernia operation. Arthur Masuaku is a doubt due to a knee injury while Manuel Lanzini is back in the fold after having recovered from a calf injury.
Finally, Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko has been given leave due to Russia’s illegal invasion and attack on his homeland.
Flipping over to the visitors, Nelson Semedo is out with a hamstring injury, while Willy Boly will be on a “pitch count,” to use a baseball term, as he works his way back to match fitness after a calf injury.
West Ham Starting XI Prediction
