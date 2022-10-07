West Ham United Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

West Ham continued their 100% continental record this week when they took care of Anderlecht in Belgium 1-0. It capped off perhaps The Irons best week of the season so far, after they defeated Wolverhampton 2-0 in the last set of Premier League fixtures. This weekend there is a London derby for West Ham. East London will meet West London as The Hammers take on Fulham.

Fulham has been performing above expectations this season, and they now sit four points clear of West Ham on the Premier League table. A win for West Ham here would put them within one point of their cross-town rivals.

West Ham is well-placed to do just that. They enjoy an excellent home league record against Fulham. They have yet to taste Premier League defeat at home to The Cottagers, winning seven and tying 4. The Irons have won their last four in a row against The Lilywhites.

West Ham vs Fulham FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 9, 2022, at 2 pm UK at Olympic Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: West Ham 55% Draw 24% Fulham 21%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 15th, 7pts WDLLW Fulham 8th, 11pts LWLWL

Team News

Nothing has changed for the Hammers regarding their team news since the last match we covered. Click here for the latest team news from the West Ham medical room.

Starting XI Prediction

David Moyes played a rotated squad in Belgium, with young star Flynn Downes capturing the headlines. Pundits label the defensive midfielder as Declan Rice’s heir apparent. He has impressed so much that there is talk that he is putting pressure on Tomas Soucek. We aren’t quite convinced of that yet. Gianluca Scamacca scored again as Michail Antonio failed to find the back of the net.

We expect the Italian to be restored to the starting lineup.

GK – Fabianski

DEF – Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell

MID – Soucek, Rice, Paqueta

ATT – Bowen, Lanzini, Scamacca

Match Prediction

West Ham might be out of the relegation zone, and riding high on the back of two straight wins in all competitions. We don’t think they have improved that much and this mini-run is the exception as opposed to the rule. Fulham, on the other hand, has been great to watch and is long overdue for an away win versus West Ham. This one finishes 2-1 to The Cottagers.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about what the Newosis Mental Health Foundation is about here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

