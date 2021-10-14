West Ham Team News vs Everton: Hammers Have Clean Bill of Health

The Premier League is back this weekend and the Irons are back in action, traveling to Goodison Park to take on the Toffees in a clash that is one of the more anticipated fixtures of the weekend. The fact that pits David Moyes against Rafa Benitez only adds to the intrigue.
Sunday will see Moyes heading back to the very place where it really started to take off for him. It’s also a matchup of the two sides who are probably the best teams outside of the current top 4. That’s right, it’s the best of the rest trophy match.
West Ham comes into this match off the back of a shock loss to Premier League newcomers Brentford before the international break. On the other side of the coin, Everton might consider themselves unlucky to have left Old Trafford with just the one point as Yerry Mina’s potential winner was controversially chalked off for offside.
Everton vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 18 October Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (LWWWL) Everton (WWLWD)
As far as issues with injuries or suspensions, David Moyes has no worries.
The biggest worry was Vladimir Coufal who didn’t travel for international duty, in order to rest a groin complaint and by all accounts is good to go for the weekend. And if the West Ham medical staff decide to go the cautious route with him, then their other option at right-back – Ryan Fredericks is fighting fit and available for selection after recovering from his own groin injury.
In other news, fringe player Andriy Yarmolenko caught the eye of the Hammers owner David Gold during the international break, after showing some impressive form while playing for Ukraine in their World Cup qualifiers. He tweeted from his personal Twitter account:
“Andriy Yarmolenko was on the scoresheet again for Ukraine as they drew their World Cup qualifier against Bosnia on Tuesday night. Having scored in Saturday’s victory over Finland, he backed that up with the opening goal in Lviv – his 44th strike in 104 games. Well done Andriy”
It remains to be seen if the Co-Chairmans’ comments are a signal of what the team sheet may or may not look like come Sunday.
As mentioned in the intro, this is the best of the rest trophy match. Moyes and his side will be keen to not lose ground in the early days of what may turn out to be a head-to-head race for the Europa League spots come the end of the season.
