West Ham United Team News vs Arsenal FC

West Ham United manager David Moyes won’t be happy with the result his side “achieved” just now, but hey, it could have been a lot worse. It just went final in Belgium, and the Hammers end up level with Gent, in the first leg of their Conference League quarterfinal tie.

The two sides will do it again on April 20, with the Irons having the advantage of the home pitch now. Going back level at 1 means their prospects of advancing through to the semifinals are very good.

It ends level in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/2l06oIHofj — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 13, 2023

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 16, 2 pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

PL Form: Arsenal FC DWWWW West Ham WLWDL

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 1st, 73 pts West Ham 14th, 30 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 62% West Ham 12% Draw 22%

Still Moyes’ men will have to be kicking themselves thinking about what might have been. They went up 1-0 on the strength of Danny Ings’ first ever goal in European competition, but then they, obviously, squandered that advantage. Sandwiched in between the UECL ties is a weekend clash against league leading Arsenal FC. In terms of team news for that clash, WHUFC are in the same exact place they were entering the European clash on Thursday night.

No fresh fitness concerns for David Moyes, entering this Sunday matinee.

