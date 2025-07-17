West Ham United are headed to Grasshopper Club! They are also known as Grasshopper Zurich, or just Grasshoppers, if you will. Up to you, the reader, what you wish to call them. Crysencio Summerville is the only injury concern here for the Hammers, as he’s still rehabbing up from the end of last season.

We expect to see Summerville soon, but probably not in this one.

West Ham United at Grasshoppers FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

West Ham United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff time: 2PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: GC Campus AG, Niederhasli, Switzerland

West Ham United Team News

While the fitness/injury news for this match is quite brief, we still have some roster changes to cover here. Mohammed Kudus left for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur while Aaron Cresswell bolted for Stoke City.

In terms of incomings, well, we only have the one so far- El Hadji Malick Diouf, from Slavia Prague. Does he feature here?

Obviously, the Irons need to get going on their summer transfer business. Given how they finished last season, a lot of upgrades are needed, at multiple positions.

It’s true that when you’re standing still what you’re actually doing is falling behind. In the case of WHUFC though, the quality of their roster has actually declined.

