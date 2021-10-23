West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

The Irons head into this one off the back of a convincing 3-0 victory in their Europa League group stage matchup with KRC Genk. Goals from each of their backup central defensive pairing in Craig Dawson and Issa Diop, along with a goal from stand-in striker Jarrod Bowen meant the Hammers fans were sent home happy from their midweek clash.
There were much-needed rests handed to many of their first XI stars in the Europa League clash, but they should all return for what is a massive London derby against Tottenham.
Let’s have a look at how West Ham might line up.
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 24 October Sunday
Team News: West Ham Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Tottenham Hotspur
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WWLWW) Tottenham (LWWWL)
In goal, Lukasz Fabianski is the undisputed number 1 in David Moyes’ eyes and should return to the starting lineup, after getting a rest in the midweek Europa League clash.
In the full-back positions, I expect to see Ryan Fredericks make his starting return from injury in the right-back slot after coming off the bench midweek.
Aaron Cresswell should line up in the left-back position, he has been solid if unspectacular this season so far at left-back.
Despite another stellar performance at centre back by understudies Craig Dawson and Issa Diop, they will both be returned to the bench as Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna take back their spots in the starting line-up.
Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will maintain their spots in the defensive midfield pivot with Pablo Fornals playing just ahead of them.
In the attacking wing positions, Said Benrahma will return on the left-hand side of the park with Jarrod Bowen reverting to the right-wing position after filling in as a striker against KRC Genk. In the number nine spot, Michail Antonio will line up as the focal point of the attack.
With the exception of Vladimir Coufal, the Hammers have a full squad to choose from and will be ultra-confident of a positive result at home versus Tottenham.
Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio
