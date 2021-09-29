West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Rapid Wien

West Ham will be looking to make it two wins from two in the Europa League after having defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 on matchday one of the competition. Their opponents, Rapid Wien, lost to KRC Genk 1-0 in their opening group stage fixture.
Although this competition is highly regarded by the Hammers, they will not look to rest players as much as some of their Premier League counterparts. Rapid Wien shapes up as the easiest opponent of the group stage and they could hand David Moyes an ideal opportunity to rest some star players in the midst of their current hectic schedule.
West Ham vs Rapid Wien FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 30 September Thursday
West Ham Team News: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (DLLWW) Rapid Wien (LLLWL)
With no real injury worries or suspensions, I expect The Irons to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation that has served them so well in the last 18 months.
In goal, I would be shocked if Alphonse Areola doesn’t start ahead of Lukasz Fabianski. The Frenchman kept a clean sheet in his last appearance and is a more than capable deputy for the Polish number 1.
The back four will be where the majority of the changes are made. They will be forced to alter the right-back position if they wish to rest Vladimir Coufal, so expect Ben Johnson to make his first start of the season.
On the other flank, DR Congo international Arthur Masuaku will come in for Aaron Creswell. Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna will almost certainly be rested too—with Issa Diop and Craig Dawson more than capable.
The defensive midfield pivot will likely remain unchanged—with English superstar Declan Rice and last year’s signing of the season, Tomas Soucek, amongst the best defensive midfield pairings in the world right now.
In attacking midfield, don’t be surprised to see Nikola Vlasic and Manuel Lanzini come back into the team to give Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma a rest. Newly minted Spanish international Pablo Fornals should continue centrally. He has been in excellent form so far this season, and I expect that to continue here.
Speaking of excellent form, Michail Antonio will start up front and hope to keep his incredible 21/22 season form going.
Predicted West Ham Starting XI vs Rapid Wien (4-2-3-1):
Alphonse Areola, Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Nikola Vlasic, Michail Antonio
