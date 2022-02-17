West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle

Don’t let the disparity in league positions fool you! When West Ham takes on Newcastle United in the Premier League’s early kick-off this Saturday, it’s not the 17th versus 5th matchup that you might expect!
In the form table, Newcastle is above West Ham and if you have watched either of these two sides play in recent times, the Magpies are in a better moment right now.
This is a must-win clash for David Moyes’ East London outfit if they still harbor any ambition of finishing in an elite place in the Premier League table. The Irons are on the verge of throwing away all the groundwork that they laid for a credible assault on the top four during the early stages of the season.
Injuries and poor personal decisions from the center backs have certainly impacted this side, along with their having only one recognized striker in the squad, in Michail Antonio.
For the life of me, I can’t figure out why they didn’t reinforce both positions in the January transfer window. They seem to be paying the consequences for that inaction at the moment.
West Ham United vs Newcastle
When is it? Saturday 19th February, 12.30 PM
Where is it? Olympic Stadium, London
Who’s in form? West Ham (LLWWD) Newcastle (LDWWW)
What are the odds? West Ham (-145) Newcastle(+400) Draw (+295)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
STARTING XI PREDICTION
Lukasz Fabianski will start between the posts for the Hammers. He is their clear best choice in the position. I spent a lot of this season lobbying for Alphonse Areola to get a chance in the league. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, he hasn’t grasped the opportunities that have come his way.
Craig Dawson and Issa Diop will probably start as the center-back pairing. Issa Diop laid on a lovely assist for the opener against Leicester and Craig Dawson scored the equalizer. Now, if they can bring that form to the defensive side of their games, it’d be a huge lift.
Vladimir Coufal continues at right-back whilst Ben Johnson replaces an out of sorts Aaron Cresswell at left-back.
Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will probably start. You’d just about be able to knock me over with a feather if they don’t start. Cannot speak highly enough of this defensive midfield duo. Simply world-class. Pablo Fornals starts just ahead of them in a midfield three.
There is a question mark over Jarrod Bowen’s fitness, so I am going for Nikola Vlasic to start on the right-wing, with Said Benrahma starting on the left-hand side of the attack.
Michail Antonio starts as the number nine because they have no other options.
PREDICTION
I like West Ham, I really do. One of my best mates is a West Ham fan, so believe me when I say I wish I had a better outlook for all your Irons fans out there. I just don’t. The Newcastle train has left the station, and it is going to take a far better side than the current Hammers’ one to stop them.
Newcastle wins here 2-1.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind