West Ham United Starting XI vs Liverpool FC

After all but securing their passage to the knockout stages, with a 2-2 draw to KRC Genk in the Europa League, West Ham United switch their focus to a huge matchup in the league with fellow top-four contenders Liverpool.
Liverpool hasn’t been a happy opponent for the Hammers. Since doing the league double over them in the 15/16 season, they are winless against the Merseyside club (D2 L8). It is fair to say that this version of West Ham is an entirely different prospect, however, and they will head into this one expecting to take all three points.
West Ham vs Liverpool FYIs:
Kick-off time: 4.30 PM GMT, 7 November Sunday
West Ham Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WWWWD) Liverpool (WWWDW)
With no injuries to worry about, I am sure you all have an idea of what the West Ham starting XI will be, but let’s go through it anyway just to be sure.
In goals will be Polish shot-stopper, Lukasz Fabianski. After getting his regular rest in the Europa League, the Pole in the goal will be raring to go for this one. Alphonse Areola will once again drop to the bench.
In defense, the Hammers are truly spoilt for choice. During Ryan Fredericks and Vladimir Coufals’ respective injury absences, Ben Johnson has emerged as a real emerging talent at right back. Unfortunately for him, Vladimir Coufal is back to full match fitness, so I expect the Czech to start.
At left full-back, Aaron Cresswell is ol’ reliable and will likely get the nod to start.
He did play the full 90 minutes in Belgium however and if there are any doubts about his fitness, the aforementioned Ben Johnson might just switch flanks in the starting XI.
In the center of defense, first-choice pairing Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna will return after being rested for the mid-week clash.
One of the best defensive midfield parings in the world, in English youngster Declan Rice and Czech superstar Tomas Soucek, will definitely start here. Soucek was given a rest in their last match and will be chomping at the bit to start this one. Another player who was rested for the Europa League clash, Pablo Fornals will return to play just ahead of the defensive midfield pairing.
I’m going for the usual front three setup with Jarrod Bowen on the right, Said Benrahama on the left, and Michail Antonio playing through the middle.
If it ain’t broke – don’t fix it, right?
In what is a huge match for each side, I truly can't pick a winner and am going for a draw in this one.
