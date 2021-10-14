West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

With the international break behind us, Premier League action is back! And for the Hammers, that means heading to Goodison Park to face the blue side of the Mersey as they take on Rafa Benitez’ Everton outfit.
This could be a genuine six-pointer if either side can manage to win this one, as they are probably both gunning for the same Europa League spot when the season wraps up in May. With West Ham having a virtually nonexistent injury and suspension list heading into this one, David Moyes will have the luxury of a full first-team squad to choose from.
With that in mind – let’s take a look at what the potential starting eleven for this one might look like.
Everton vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 18 October Sunday
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
West Ham Team News: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (LWWWL) Everton (WWLWD)
In the goalkeeper position, the big Pole Lukasz Fabianski will remain between the posts, continuing to keep Frenchman Alphonse Areola out of the first-team picture for the time being.
In the heart of the defense, I expect Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna to keep their burgeoning partnership developing. Although an appearance from either Craig Dawson or Issa Diop would not surprise given the backup parings stellar form so far this season.
At fullback, I expect to see Vladimir Coufal on the right once he passes a fitness test with Ryan Fredericks waiting in the wings, and on the left Aaron Cresswell will continue.
He has done nothing to suggest he should be dropped for this clash.
The world-class defensive midfield pivot of Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will continue here after both got through their international duty unscathed.
I imagine that Pablo Fornals, who has been terrific so far this year, will be picked in the slot just further up the field from them.
Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma will continue as the wide attackers, on either side of the superb Michail Antonio, who will start at the focal point of the attack.
Predicted West Ham Starting XI vs Everton (4-2-3-1):
Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Michail AntonioFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind