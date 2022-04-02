West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

West Ham and Everton clash this weekend in Premier League action at the Olympic Stadium in London. The two sides have very different goals as we head into the final 52 days of the Premier League.
For West Ham, the goal is to qualify for the Europa League at worst and qualify for the Champions League at best. The Irons would need a lot of things to fall their way if they are to steal that much-coveted fourth place. But it is still mathematically possible, so the dream remains alive.
West Ham doesn’t have a terrific record against Everton. If they defeat Frank Lampard’s men, it’ll be the first league double they have achieved over Everton in 50 years.
The Toffees are looking to avoid a historic relegation. Currently mired in 17th place, the blue team from Merseyside will need to find some form.
That is if they are to avoid being relegated from the top division of English football for the first time. Everton couldn’t have requested a better fixture.
They have a brilliant away record against West Ham. Not only have they lost just one of their last 13 away fixtures against the Hammers they have also won more away fixtures against West Ham than any other in Premier League history.
West Ham vs Everton FYIs
When is it? Sunday, April 3 2022 2 PM Local Time
Where is it? Olympic Stadium, London
Who’s in form? West Ham (LLWWL) Everton (WLLWL)
What are the odds? West Ham (-130) Everton (+370) Draw (+280)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Here’s how I think the Hammers will line up against Everton
Starting XI Prediction
Lukasz Fabianski will start between the posts. The ‘Pole in the goal’ has been tremendous this season. The fact he has kept talented Frenchman Alphonse Areola out of first-team reckoning mostly this season says a lot.
Ben Johnson will continue his breakthrough season at right-back. Aaron Cresswell will take up his usual spot at left-back. Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma will be the center-back pairing for the home side.
Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will start as the defensive midfield pivots.
If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times – these two are a world-class duo who would not look out of place on any team sheet in world football at the moment. Spaniard Pablo Fornals starts ahead of them in an attacking midfield role.
I am expecting Jarrod Bowen to appear from the bench, so that means Said Benrahma starts on the right of the Hammer’s three-man attack.
Manuel Lanzini lines up on the opposite flank, with Michail Antonio starting in the number nine position.
Stuey Predicts
As I mentioned on the After Extra Time podcast this week, I don’t hold out a lot of hope for Everton. Despite their fantastic record away from home against West Ham, I am predicting a comfortable victory for the Irons.
West Ham 3-0.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast.
Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind