West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

West Ham United is on an incredible run of form in all competitions at the moment. That run has seen them take hold of the valuable fourth spot, two points clear of fifth place. Their form hasn’t been restricted to just league competition.
The Hammers currently hold a commanding lead at the top of their Europa League group and they just qualified for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after handing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side their first defeat in four years in the competition.
The next hurdle to clear in their attempt to keep this stellar form going is a trip to the Venice of the North to face Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.
Smith’s side is in a terrible vein of form and the Hammers will fancy their chances of taking all three points home.
West Ham vs Aston Villa FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 31 October Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (LWWWW) Aston Villa(LWLLL)
With a virtually non-existent injury list, let’s take a look at how the East Londoners might lineup for this one.
Lukasz Fabianski will line up in goals despite Alphonse Areolas’ shootout heroics in midweek. As we head into the winter months, the goalkeeping hierarchy seems to have sorted itself out with Fabianski the man for the big matches, and Areola taking the role of the traditional backup as a cup ‘keeper.
In defense, West Ham should welcome back one of the most underrated right-backs in the league, Vladimir Coufal made his return from the bench midweek and should start this one, with Aaron Cresswell on the opposite defensive flank.
Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are the first choices at center back and they should slot straight back into the starting lineup having been rested in midweek.
The world-class defensive midfield pivot of Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will be back in action. I love watching these two play together and if West Ham is to make an unlikely run to fourth place this season – these two will have a big say in it.
Just ahead of those two will be Pablo Fornals who has been incredible this season. Not to toot my own horn or anything – but I did predict his great season on the very first episode of the After extra Time Podcast.
On the wings will be the dynamic duo of Algerian Said Benrahma on the left with Englishman Jarrod Bowen on the right. Through the middle in the traditional striker position will be Michail Antonio.
He has been a genuine goal machine for west ham over the past couple of seasons and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for us with his next goal celebration.
The gulf in class is huge when it comes to these two sides and if West Ham considers themselves serious contenders for the Champions League spots come season’s end, they simply need to be winning matches like this.Follow paulmbanks
