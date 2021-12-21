West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham (League Cup Quarterfinal)

West Ham is back in action following the postponement of their Premier League clash against Norwich at the weekend because of COVID-19. The weekend off may just have come in handy for David Moyes’ men, as the hectic festive fixture list has seen their form take an alarming dip.
In midweek, West Ham will look to defeat Spurs for the third consecutive time. If they get that done here, in this League Cup quarterfinal clash, it would be the first time that they’ve beaten their London rivals three in a row since 2014. Interestingly enough, that three-match stretch included a League Cup victory away from home as well.
Tottenham vs West Ham League Cup Quarterfinal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7.45 PM GMT, 22nd December 2021
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham West Ham
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (LWW*D) West Ham (DWLDL)
Hammers fans are desperate for a trophy. West Ham has lifted no silverware since claiming the FA Cup over 40 years ago.
Let’s have a look at what the side charged with keeping them on track to break that drought might look like. Frenchman Alphonse Areola will continue his duties as Cup ‘keeper. The Frenchman is a brilliant goalie and is a testament to the strength in depth that West Ham has in that position.
At center back, Issa Diop and Craig Dawson will line up in the heart of the defense. The duo has been doing double-time, after injuries to the first-choice options.
Right-back will probably see young Scottish player Harrison Ashby get another start. He is a beneficiary of the defensive crisis that has engulfed the club and will be keen to grasp his opportunity with both hands.
On the opposite flank, Arthur Masuaku will start. Hammers fans the world over will hope he can find the net again.
Czech Alex Kral will get a rare start as one of the two to play on the defensive midfield pivot. Alongside him will be club captain Mark Noble, getting a rare start as well. Nikola Vlasic will start as the most attacking of the central midfield three. The Croatian needs a good game.
He has been poor since signing for West Ham and needs to put in a performance to gain the trust of the staff and the fans.
The players charged with providing some width to the Hammers attack will most likely be Andriy Yarmolenko on the right and Argentine Manuel Lanzini on the left.
These two are out of favor with the staff at the moment but can be game-changers on their day. This is their chance to positively impact the Hammers’ season.
Michail Antonio is due for a rest. Therefore, I am going to pick Jarrod Bowen as the main focal point for West Ham. The Englishman has been terrific this season and has caught the eye of the elite in the Premier League.
I predict West Ham’s cup run will end here. They aren’t a bad side by any stretch of the imagination, but their defensive injury crisis, coupled with their poor form, is too much of a barrier to victory.
Spurs win.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind