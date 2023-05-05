West Ham Team News vs Man United: Soucek, Rice, Aguerd

There is something going around the West Ham United training ground right now, and it isn’t good. Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek all missed out on the loss to Manchester City with some unspecified illness.

And whatever this bug may be, apparently some other members of the team have caught it too. Bad news ahead of Sunday’s match versus Manchester United, a side they struggle against even when their squad is fully fit.

Manchester United at West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 7, 7pm, London Stadium

Team News: West Ham Man United

Starting XI Prediction: West Ham Man United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: West Ham LLLWD Man United LWDWW

PL Standings: West Ham 15th 34 pts Man United 4th 63 pts

Google Result Probability: West Ham 29% Draw 26% Man United 45%

Hammers boss David Moyes addressed this issue today at his weekly press conference.

“They’ve been in today,” the Scot said in regards to the trio of ill players.

“Today was the first day we’ve had the chance to assess them. They’ve done a bit of training and we hope they’ll all be available on Sunday. One other player was sent home this morning, and another has said they don’t feel so good, so we have to hope we can contain it. It looks as though it’s more like sickness and the players are getting over it quickly.”

Moyes didn’t name names as to who else might be sick, but it is safe to say that

Rice, Soucek and Aguerd are “doubts” there will probably be an absentee or two in addition to them.

