West Ham United Team News vs Man City: Soucek, Alvarez, Coufal

For West Ham United, the team fitness news looks pretty good heading into the headliner fixture versus Manchester City. Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal are back available for selection. Although there is a new availability question, in the form of Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican international is scheduled to return from CONCACAF competition duty to the team very late, and that could impact his availability on Saturday.

West Ham vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 3pm, London Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions Manchester City West Ham

Team News: Manchester City West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 1st, 12 pts, WWWW West Ham 4th, 10 pts, WWWD

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 65% Draw 20% West Ham 15%

West Ham Team News

“Now they play all different days,” manager David Moyes said in an interview with talkSPORT earlier today. “We’ve got Edson Alvarez who we don’t think we’ll get him back until late Thursday afternoon. It’s the same for a lot of clubs. We’ve just got to get on with it.

“But I’ve got to say, it will be really tough to get them back from those trips and then get them ready to play on the Saturday.”

While Soucek has recovered from concussion protocol and Coufal has healed up from a knock (both featured for their countries this international period), Konstantinos Mavropanos is still recovering from a back issue. Optimistically, you can classify him as a strong doubt.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories