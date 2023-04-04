West Ham vs Newcastle Team News: Scamacca, Krath, Almiron

It’s easily the craziest relegation race in recent memory, and maybe the wildest in Premier League history. West Ham United may sit 14th, but they have just one more point than Leeds United, who would be feeling the drop if the season ended today.

From the team just above the Hammers in the standings (Wolves) to the bottom side in Southampton, it’s an eight team race to avoid getting relegated to the Championship.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 5, 8pm, London Stadium

PL Standing, Form Guide: West Ham 14th, 27 pts, WDLWL Newcastle 3rd, 50 pts, WWWLL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 28% Newcastle 44% Draw 28%

Up next for the Hammers is a visit from third place Newcastle United, and it’s one of the more challenging fixtures left on the slate. The rest of the run in looks like this:

Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H) and Leicester (A).

All in all, not too bad, and thus the Irons have favorable odds of staying up.

Team News for Both Sides

There isn’t a whole lot to talk about on the injury front here, Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca is the only doubt for the hosts, as he continues to battle back from a knee issue.

Switching over to the away side, Emil Krafth (ACL tear) is probably not going to play again this season. .

Meanwhile Miguel Almiron remains out as a long term injury absentee. Seriously, that is all. There are no more fitness concerns to speak of.

