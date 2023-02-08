As West Ham United prepare to host Chelsea FC, it’s time to look at the Hammers’ list of walking wounded, and seeing how they are doing, right now, in their convalescence.

Let’s begin with Frenchman central defender Kurt Zouma, who just returned from two months on the sidelines due to knee surgery. His comeback was short-lived as he’s back in the treatment room.

He won’t get to face his former team here as he teared his thigh, but he is not expected to be out long.

Said Irons manager David Moyes: “He is a very quick healer, Kurt, if I’m being honest so hopefully, it’s not going to be too bad.”

Moving on to Maxwel Cornet, his timeline for return remains uncertain. Moyes still unsure of when Cornet will return fully.

Ahead of the surprising draw at Newcastle, Moyes informed the media that Cornet returned to Paris, where he’ll continue working on his rehab.

Elsewhere goalkeeper Alphonse Areola missed that shocking stalemate with Newcastle, due to a hamstring injury that he incurred in training. He’ll miss out here again.

Finally, some better news here, as Gianlucca Scamacca could be fully fit and recovered from his knee injury in time to feature. On his Instagram account, he posted that he’ll be back soon.

