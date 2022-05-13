West Ham Team News vs Man City: Rice, Antonio, Benrahma, Dawson

West Ham United welcome Premier League champions-elect and goal-scoring machines in Manchester City to the Olympic Stadium this weekend. Both sides have plenty on the line in this fixture. City must win to maintain their stranglehold on the EPL title, whereas the Hammers must win in order to qualify for the Europa League next season.
West Ham snapped a four-game losing streak last weekend when they smashed Norwich City 4-0. A brace from enigmatic Algerian Said Benrahma was supplemented by goals from Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini. The victory ensured The Irons kept themselves in the top six battle for the 21/22 season.
European football is of massive importance to David Moyes’ men. Without it, they may not keep a hold of their crown jewel, Declan Rice. Recent reports suggest the Englishman has recently rejected a new deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the history of the east London club.
Big clubs across the continent are circling after the player himself told ESPN of his burning ambition to play in the Champions League:
“It is as urgent as possible, I feel like, not only for me, that’s for every young player as well. We were really close with West Ham at the minute and last season, it was gutting to lose out on it last year but we are pushing. Look, we’ll keep going. Champions League is a big aim of mine and hopefully one day I can play in it and do well”
Manchester City at West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Sun May 15 2 pm GMT, London Stadium
Team News: Man City West Ham
Starting XI Predictions: Man City West Ham
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Pods
Google Result Probability: Man City 70% Draw 18% West Ham 12%
Form Guide: Man City WWWWW West Ham WLLDL
Team News
It is out of one crisis and into another for West Ham. The Hammers’ victory over the Canaries was sullied because injury forced all three of their substitutions. Let’s hear what gaffer David Moyes has to say regarding his injured players as they head into this clash:
Angelo Ogbonna (Knee)
“Angelo only came back this week so I would be amazed if he played before the end of the season. He’s started some running on the grass, which is good.”
Craig Dawson (Calf)
“Dawson took one in the calf, I’ve not had the chance to see it yet. So, hopefully, he’ll be OK. I don’t think they looked that serious.”
Michail Antonio (Hip)
“He got a bit of a knock on his hip. I’ve not had the chance to see it yet. So, hopefully, he’ll be OK. I don’t think they looked that serious.”
Said Benrahma (Ankle)
West Ham expected Benrahma to make a swift recovery from a knock on his ankle in the victory over Norwich. The Algerian was another that Moyes told the media that his injury didn’t look that serious. However, Roshane Thomas of the Athletic had this to say in his post match Q&A after the Norwich match:
“Benrahma walked past the mixed zone on crutches. He was so good today. Would be a shame if he doesn’t play again this season.”
Dawson, Antonio, and Benrahma will all face late fitness tests to determine their fitness for this match.
