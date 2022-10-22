West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth travels to East London this weekend to face West Ham. They head there one place above The Hammers, with both sides having played 11 matches.

West Ham has plenty of omens working in their favor for this one. The Irons have been sensational on Monday Night Football in the EPL. In the English top flight, they have been victorious in their last five MNF games.

After a dreadful run at home where they lost six matches in a row, David Moyes’ side has turned a corner. They have won their last two home fixtures 2-0 and 3-1 against Wolves and Fulham respectively.

They have never won three games in a row by two goals or more in their history at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Bournemouth FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 24, 2022, at 8 pm UK at London Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

West Ham Team News: Go here

Google Result Probability: West Ham 62% Draw 23% Bournemouth 15%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 13th, 11pts LWWDL Bournemouth 12th, 13 DDWDL

Starting XI Prediction

The Hammers have a couple of key players out, but we suspect they will still have a fairly strong side against The Cherries.

Here is how we see them lining up against Bournemouth.

GK- Fabianski

DEF- Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell

MID- Rice, Soucek, Fornals

ATT- Benrahma, Scamacca, Bowen

Match Prediction

West Ham United is a far better side than Bournemouth. The Cherries have improved exponentially since their 9-0 humbling at Anfield, but we think this is where it falls apart for them.

West Ham will get back on the winners’ list here, quite comfortably. West Ham 3-0.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation is does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories