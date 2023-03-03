West Ham United are situated in the safety area right now, but the highway to the danger zone is still adjacent. They are only two points clear of the relegation zone, so they just cannot afford to drop any more points right now.

That’s bad news considering who their next opponent is- surprisingly good Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are in serious contention for European football qualification.

West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick: 3pm, Sat March 4, Falmer Stadium

Team News for Both Sides: go here

PL Form: West Ham LWDDL Brighton WWDWD

Google Result Probability: West Ham 21% Brighton 54% Draw 25%

Manager David Moyes has a few selection issues to contend with, which we covered previously, and he feels some rising pressure to get results, in order to keep his job. With that aim in mind, here is the first team that we believe would best serve that interest.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

Areola; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Paqueta, Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2, West Ham United 1

Sorry, Irons supporters but we don’t see the East Londoners pulling off a result here at Brighton.

