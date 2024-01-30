West Ham United hosts AFC Bournemouth on Thursday night, in a Premier League fixture that could see Kalvin Phillips make his Hammers debut. The English midfielder just hasn’t been able to get any consistent tick at Manchester City, and you can be sure that both he and his agent might regard the move from Leeds United as a mistake.

Phillips is now on loan in east London until the end of the season.

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30pm, London Stadium

Form Guide, Standing: Bournemouth LLWWW 12th, 25 pts West Ham DDWWW 6th 35 pts

Team News for Both Sides

Speaking of transfer talk, Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet have both been linked with exits this January, so it is possible that they will miss out on this match here.

Meanwhile Lucas Paqueta (calf), Michail Antonio (knee) and Edson Alvarez (calf) are all battling injuries, so their chances of featuring here are relatively low, but you never know, they might get passed as match fit.

There is better news with Mohammed Kudus though, as he’s back from international duty, and could be in the mix here. Ghana’s earlier than expected exit at AFCON means he’s back with the Irons.

