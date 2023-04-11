West Ham United Team News at Gent (UECL): Paqueta, Scamacca

In case you have ever wondered what the acronym for Conference League is, or maybe you do know the acronym but don’t understand why, let’s get into it now. The only recently created, third tier competition of European football is officially called UEFA Europa Conference League, and hence UECL.

It can be very confusing because everyone just calls it Conference League, if they even refer to it all. As we’ve said before, we’re not sure this tournament actually needs to exist. But it does, and since another round is here, why not preview it!

West Ham United at Gent FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs Apr 13, 5:45pm local, Ghelamco Arena, Gent, Belgium

Competition: Conference League Quarterfinal Leg 1/2

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Series History: Gent wins: 0, Draws: 1, West Ham wins: 1

Fun Fact: these two sides haven’t met since 1964

West Ham Team News

This is the only competition where the Hammers have hope to do anything this season. At home, they are fighting for survival in the top flight, and manager David Moyes continues hanging on to his job by only a thread.

The good news here is that he has a nearly fully fit squad to choose from here. Center forward Gianluca Scamacca remains out with a knee injury while Lucas Paqueta is a doubt. He faces a late fitness test due to a foot problem. Otherwise the Irons are good to go!

