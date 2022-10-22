West Ham United Team News vs Bournemouth: Paqueta Out

West Ham head into matchweek 13 with their tails up after putting in a spirited effort against Liverpool last time out. The Hammers have the perfect chance to get back on the winners’ list as they face newly promoted Bournemouth.

Interestingly, The Cherries sit above The Irons currently. West Ham will take confidence from the fact the last time these two teams met it ended in a 4-0 win to the side from East London.

Bournemouth will take solace from the fact that during their first stay in the EPL, they took more points from West Ham than any other side. They won four times and drew three times in their clashes with The Irons. They suffered defeat three times as well.

In the last three fixtures against Bournemouth, West Ham has remained undefeated. They have never lost to The Cherries under the tutelage of David Moyes.

West Ham vs Bournemouth FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 24, 2022, at 8 pm UK at London Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham 62% Draw 23% Bournemouth 15%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 13th, 11pts LWWDL Bournemouth 12th, 13 DDWDL

Team News

West Ham has a couple of injury concerns heading into this match. Out of the four players they have missing, 75% of them are new signings. That stat must be particularly frustrating for The Hammers’ coaching staff.

Here are the latest comments from gaffer David Moyes about his injured brigade.

Nayef Aguerd (Ankle)

“It’s really good news that Nayef is on his way back. He’s started training, not fully integrated yet, but is getting closer to playing. I think he’ll definitely feature before the World Cup.” [Oct 18]

Maxwel Cornet (Calf)

“Maxwel has been on the grass, but it might come a bit quick for him.” [Oct 21]

Craig Dawson (Thigh)

Hopefully, both Maxwel and Craig will have a chance [against Bournemouth]. [Oct 21]

Lucas Paqueta (Shoulder)

“Lucas, we don’t think his injury is as serious as we feared at first. I know the injury is one that is not normal for football players. From that point of view, we need to treat it slightly different. Hopefully, we will get him back shortly.” [Oct 21]

Stuey’s Two Cents

Both sides come into this match in reasonable form, despite both of them losing last time out. It was genuinely surprising to see Bournemouth above West Ham, because that is certainly not how we view these two sides.

Recent history between the two clubs suggests there will be goals. So that should make this fixture a good watch.

