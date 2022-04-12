Olympique Lyon vs West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction

West Ham United stands on the precipice of history as they prepare to take on the French side Olympique Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals this week. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the tie is delicately balanced. The Hammers have lost their way somewhat in their chase for a Champions League place recently. With qualification for Europe’s top-tier cup competition via league position gone, all their eggs are in the Europa League basket.
History doesn’t paint a pretty picture for the East London club. The three previous times they have gone into an away leg in European knockout competition, they have failed to record a victory. They have also failed to score on each of those occasions.
David Moyes and his men will be hoping to buck that trend in France this week.
Olympique Lyon vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Thursday, April 14 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Stade de Gerland, Lyon
Who’s in form? Olympique Lyon (DDWDD) West Ham (WLWDL)
What are the odds? Olympique Lyon (+110) West Ham (+255) Draw (+245)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News
There is no huge change with regards to West Ham’s injury situation. One thing that will have David Moyes and his coaching staff sweating, however, will be the injury status of Kurt Zouma. The French center back, who has not been far away from controversy this season, limped off the field in the loss against Brentford last weekend. He is listed as having a 75% chance to play. Irons fans will hope he is fit, with the team at bare-bones in central defense.
Elsewhere, set-piece expert and first-choice left-back Aaron Cresswell will miss this match after picking up a red card in the first leg.
Starting XI Prediction
Alphonse Areola will start in goals for the East Londoners. The Frenchman is hugely talented and will hope to keep a clean sheet against the club from his home nation.
I am going to look on the bright side for Hammers fans and select Kurt Zouma to play, despite the injury cloud hanging over his head. Craig Dawson will partner with him, as per usual. Vlad Coufal will take up his usual post at right-back, with Ben Johnson filling in at left-back.
The biggest match in the Hammers’ recent history deserves its biggest players to start. Therefore, it is a no-brainer that Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek start as the defensive midfield pivot. Pablo Fornals starts just ahead of them.
The forward three will be spearheaded by Michail Antonio in the number 9 role. Jarod Bowen and Said Benrahma are my choices to start, either side of Antonio.
Stuey Predicts
History is against West Ham. They are missing one of their most vital cogs in Aaron Cresswell, too. Regardless of all of this, I just have a funny feeling about West Ham in this competition. With that in mind, I am picking the Irons to progress to the semi-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in France.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind