West Ham United Team News vs Brighton: Ogbonna, Benrahma

West Ham comes into Championship Sunday with an opportunity to displace Manchester United in the final Europa League place. If they wish to do that, they will have to secure an away victory against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Hammers sit on fifty-six points, just two points behind the Red Devils.
Brighton has a superb record against the east London club. They are unbeaten in their last nine league matches against West Ham.
The last time West Ham defeated Brighton away from home, in league football, was all the way back in 2011. That was a 1-0 victory in the Championship, with Kevin Nolan scoring the goal in that victory.
West Ham has excellent recent form on the last day of the league season, however. They have not lost on Championship Sunday since 2015/16. They have drawn one and won four since then on the ultimate day of league competition.
Brighton vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 4 PM UK Time.
Where is it? The Amex, Brighton
Who’s in form? Brighton (LDWWD) West Ham (LLLWD)
What is the WHU Starting XI Prediction? go here
What are the odds? Brighton (+140) West Ham (+200) Draw (+245)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Pods
Team News
Let’s have one last look at the ins and outs for David Moyes’ men this season.
Angelo Ogbonna
The Italian center-back has been out of action since November last year. The veteran suffered an ACL injury in the Hammers’ victory against Liverpool. Unfortunately, Ogbonna required surgery and is facing a 12-month lay-off.
At the back end of last month, David Moyes had a positive update on the 33-year-old’s fitness. This is what he had to say:
“He only came back this week so I would be amazed if he played before the end of the season. He’s started some running on the grass, which is good.”
Said Benrahma
Algerian forward Said Benrahma had to be substituted against Norwich City after suffering an ankle injury. We thought Moyes took him off as a precaution, with bigger matches coming up.
That theory was blown out of the water when Said missed the 2-2 draw against Manchester City.
They still list him as a 50% chance to appear in the final day showdown at Brighton. This is a colossal blow for the east London club.
Benrahma seemed to be really hitting some form after his form dipped following his AFCON exploits.
