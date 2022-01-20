West Ham Team News vs Man United: Benrahma, Noble, Zouma, Soucek

West Ham heads to Old Trafford to face a rejuvenated Manchester United this weekend in a must-win match. If the Hammers have any hopes of breaking the big six glass ceiling and finishing in the top four, well, there are no two ways about it. Taking the three points here is non-negotiable.
In order to secure a victory here, the East London club must win at Old Trafford for a second time this season. After their victory in the League Cup earlier this season, West Ham must do something only three clubs have ever done against Manchester United, secure two victories against the Red Devils at the Theater Of Dreams in the same season.
Manchester United vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 22nd January 2022
Starting XI Prediction: United West Ham
Team News: United West Ham
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man Utd (WLWDW) West Ham (WWWWL)
With all that in mind, let’s look at who is fit and who isn’t as we head into this crunch fixture for The Irons.
Said Benrahma is the first player we will touch on here. The Algerian forward is currently in Cameroon, vying for glory in the African Cup of Nations. He may return from international duty sooner than expected as the Algerians sit bottom of Group E needing a positive result against a strong Ivory Coast side to continue any further in the continental competition.
Elsewhere club captain Mark Noble is another who will not make the trip to Manchester after picking up a knee injury that will see him on the sidelines until the first week of February.
Noble wouldn’t have expected to start this match, but his teammates will feel his loss around the West Ham change rooms.
Some good news for the Hammers, however, is some outlets report that Kurt Zouma will make his return from injury at Old Trafford this weekend. The Frenchman who has been described as the ‘ultimate defender’ by David Moyes would be an enormous boost to the Irons defense.
Another big return to the starting XI is Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek. One half of the world-class defensive midfield pivot that calls East London home, he has missed the last couple of games with COVID-19.
He is reportedly fighting fit and available for selection this weekend. A timely return if I ever heard of one.
I think the Hammers may just steal a point here. Manchester United has been resurgent in recent weeks under their new German gaffer, but I just don't see David Moyes men throwing away all their good work just yet. I am going 1-1 draw.
