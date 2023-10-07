West Ham United vs Newcastle Starting XI Predictions

West Ham United vs Newcastle United isn’t this weekend’s main undercard (obviously, Manchester City at Arsenal is the headliner!), but it’s close. Liverpool FC at Brighton is probably the second best fixture of the weekend, but #WHUNEW is pretty important in its own right.

Both sides are currently sitting slightly higher than mid-table, angling to move up and jockey for UCL qualification position. Let’s preview this one!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 8, 2023, at 2pm UK at London Stadium, UK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 46% Draw 26% West Ham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 12 pts, WWWLL West Ham, 7th, 13 pts WLLWW

On paper, this is a very even match-up despite how much higher up Newcastle finished in the table than West Ham last season. It may all just come down to who gets the right breaks at the right time.

Or perhaps it’s all about the tactical battle, the clash of wits between David Moyes and Eddie Howe. And it all starts with who is in the first teams. Let’s try and predict who that might be.

Starting XI Predictions

West Ham

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Elliott Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes; Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak

