West Ham hosts Newcastle on Wednesday night as the slate of midweek Premier League fixtures, rescheduled from earlier this season, continues.

And this one is a battle of two sides with two of the better official supporter songs. “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” versus “Blaydon Races” is one hell of a dynamite matchup.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 5, 8pm, London Stadium

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing, Form Guide: West Ham 14th, 27 pts, WDLWL Newcastle 3rd, 50 pts, WWWLL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 28% Newcastle 44% Draw 28%

Let’s take a look at what the first team selection will be for David Moyes as he strives to keep his team above water in the table. Although it certainly won’t be easy, as Newcastle have a critical demarcation point that they’re focused on as well.

The Geordies surpassed Manchester United for third place in the table yesterday, when they bested the Red Devils. The fight for top four is going to be fierce down the stretch, as will be the battle to avoid relegation, if not more so.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle

Fabianski; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Ings, Bowen

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories