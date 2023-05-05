The Sports Bank

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

By Leave a Comment

Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the day that current West Ham United manager David Moyes was announced as The Chosen One, to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson. You know how that story ended, as the Scot lasted less than a full season.

He has since recovered from that disaster, and on the eve of this anniversary, he’ll take on the very same Manchester United at the London Stadium.

Manchester United at West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 7, 7pm, London Stadium

Team News:  West Ham   Man United

Starting XI Prediction:  West Ham   Man United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: West Ham  LLLWD   Man United  LWDWW

PL Standings: West Ham  15th  34 pts   Man United 4th  63 pts

Google Result Probability: West Ham  29%  Draw  26%  Man United 45%

Moyes will be without the services of several key players, including central defender Kurt Zouma, who has an ankle injury. Fellow defender Vladimir Coufal tweaked a hamstring in the loss at Manchester City while the trio of Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek all missed that match due to an unspecified illness. The trio have returned to training, but Moyes didn’t confirm their availability for Sunday.

The Hammers are still looking to clinch Premier League safety, but they have to balance the relegation scrap with a Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar. The first leg of two takes place next Thursday. Will Moyes do some squad rotation? Probably not.

“I’ve always said the Premier League is the priority,” Moyes, 60, said.

“But when you are starting to talk about a semi-final in Europe you’re talking about another decision. If we play to our best we will give any team a very good match. If we do that then we will gain the extra points we need.”

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson; Bowen, Paqueta, Downes; Benrahma, Ings, Antonio

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News NowFollow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

