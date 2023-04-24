West Ham Team News vs Liverpool: Moyes, Ogbonna, Scamacca

Heading into the weekend clash between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth, we said the match’s winner would most likely have secured safety in staying up for next season. With their resounding 4-0 W over the Cherries, West Ham are now six points above the drop zone, plus they have a game in hand on every team below them in the table.

They haven’t officially secured safety yet, but the numbers and stats are very much in the Hammers favor now. And with that, it is looking more and more likely that manager David Moyes returns next season.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 26, 2023, at 7.45 pm UK at the London Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 51% Draw 25% West Ham 24%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 7th, 50 pts WWDDL West Ham 13th, 34 pts WDWLW

WHUFC Team News

Obviously, if they were to be relegated this season, then Moyes would get sacked, but staying in the top flight is enough for him to keep his job, and reportedly, he still retains the backing of the board. The Scot is certainly talking, in the media, like a man who who will be returning to his post next season.

“I’m planning for next season,” he said yesterday.

“I’ve got no intention of leaving.

“I’m getting on with my job, doing everything that I do and obviously, my head’s down and focused on how I’m getting myself more points at the moment, that’s the only thing I can think about.”

Up next for Moyes and his men is a midweek clash at home against Liverpool.

The Scottish gaffer only has one fitness concern here- Italian striker Gianlucca Scamacca, who is recovering from knee surgery. Angelo Ogbonna had been an injury doubt heading into the weekend clash against Bournemouth, but he was fit enough to make the bench.

He went an unused substitute in the rout of the Cherries, so he could be pressing for a start in this one.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories