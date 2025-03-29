West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has put to bed the notion that his playing career might be over. Having suffered a broken leg in that horrific car crash, back in December, we all kind of assumed, and rightfully so that his season was over.

However, there was also speculation that his entire playing career could be over.

West Ham United at Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. April. 1, 2025, at 7:45pm Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

West Ham Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Wolves 40% Draw 29% West Ham 31%

PL Position, Form Guide: Wolves 17th, 26 pts, LWLDW West Ham, 16th, 34 pts, LWWLD

West Ham Team News

Michail Antonio himself shot down that narrative. “Yes, 100 percent, I will play again,” he said on St. Patrick’s Day. “Overall, they say it will be between six to 12 months before my leg starts healing properly.”

No Michail Antonio against Wolves on Tuesday night, and almost certainly not at any other point this term, but he will be back next campaign!

Two players who could return for this one are defender Vladimir Coufal (thigh injury) and summer signing Nicklas Fullkrug (also a thigh). Both could return next week, provided they pass late fitness tests.

And then finally, another summer signing, also nursing a thigh injury, is Crysencio Summerville.

His timeline for return is unknown right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories